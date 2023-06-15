Travelers will soon be able to fly direct from SLO to Las Vegas

Daily nonstop service to begin in December

– Alaska Airlines announced this week that it will begin service from San Luis Obispo with daily nonstop flights to Las Vegas, with the first departure from SBP to be on Friday, Dec. 15. Alaska Airlines will service the route using an Embraer E175, with 76 seats.

“The decision to introduce this service was driven by the growing demand for travel between these two destinations,” said Director of Airports Courtney Johnson, “We anticipate that the LAS-SBP route will contribute to increased passenger traffic, benefiting our airport and the region as a whole.”

“We are excited to see our partnership with Alaska Airlines continue to grow,” said President and CEO of Visit SLO CAL Chuck Davison, “Las Vegas has been a key market for SLO Cal for several years and this new service only amplifies that. Our region’s outdoor adventure, wine, diverse community experiences, and a slower pace of life, are in great demand from Las Vegas travelers. This continued growth in air service is critical to supporting local business development and creating access to additional one-stop markets.”

“Alaska launched service between Seattle and San Luis Obispo in 2017,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California at Alaska Airlines, “Since then, we’ve been excited to grow our San Luis Obispo service by adding flights to San Diego, Portland, and now with the support of the community we’re adding flights to Las Vegas, one of the most popular destinations without nonstop service.”

The increase in air service comes at the start of SBP’s high season and will help support the record number of passengers traveling through the airport. At its current pace, 2023 is projected to be the busiest year in the airport’s history. As more travelers choose to fly SBP, passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours before their flight, especially if they are checking baggage.

To purchase tickets from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas and beyond, visit alaskaair.com.

