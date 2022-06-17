Traveling Lantern presents ‘Camp Ocean’ at the library 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 18, 2022
Free admission tickets available 30 minutes prior to the program

– On Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. in the Paso Robles Library Conference Room, adventurous children are invited to participate in Traveling Lantern Theatre Company’s “Camp Ocean.”

Mr. Sharky, the snaggle-toothed camp counselor, has planned a fish-fact-filled voyage to the bottom of the sea. Learn the ropes: how to puff like a puffer fish, flop like a flounder, and fence with a swordfish. Search for buried treasure and dive into the mysteries of the ocean, maybe even earn a badge or two.

Free admission tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the program. Space is limited.

Learn more about the library’s Summer Reading Program classes and events at prcity.com/library.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

