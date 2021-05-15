Traveling Lantern Theater Company offering virtual performances

Summer Reading Program event accessible for week

–The Paso Robles City Library invites all children to enjoy the Traveling Lantern Theater Company’s virtual theater performance of The Rainbow Lizard any time during the week of Sunday, June 20.

Pablo Del Peacock (the famous portrait artist) is trying to paint a picture of beautiful Monique Gecko, but every morning she arrives a different color and he has to begin all over again. He and his friend, Fatima Flamingo (taking a break from her Flamenco lessons), search for answers. When they solve the mystery and Pablo learns about Monique’s diverse heritage, he decides to paint his new masterpiece using all the colors of the rainbow.

One registration per household is required to receive the link to join the program. The filmed performance will be accessible to watch at participants’ convenience any time between Sunday, June 20 and Saturday, June 26.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 summer reading program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

