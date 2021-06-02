Traveling Lantern Theater Company offers second virtual performance

Summer reading program event accessible for the week of July 11

–The Paso Robles City Library invites all children to enjoy a second Traveling Lantern Theater Company virtual theater performance. The Caterpillar Hunter will be accessible any time during the week of Sunday, July 11.

Based on the beloved character of the late Steve Irwin, the Caterpillar Hunter shrinks himself and sets off to explore the terrain, pursuing elusive bugs and strange herbage in the wild recesses of a common North American vegetable garden. Crikey! Join in his exciting backyard adventure!

One registration per household is required to receive the link to join the program. The filmed performance will be accessible to watch at participants’ convenience any time between Sunday, July 11 and Saturday, July 17.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

