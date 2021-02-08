Travel Paso goes retro with limited-edition postcard series

New postcards highlight Paso’s iconic scenes and its rolling landscapes

–Travel Paso this week announced it has officially launched its “Postcards from Paso” campaign and encourages fans of the region, who live in the Golden State, to sign up to receive a free set.

Named a must-visit region by the New York Times in 2020, Paso Robles’s hotels, vacation rentals, and RV resorts are currently booking guests. Paso’s 250-plus wineries recently opened their gates for outdoor tastings, and its restaurants are all open for alfresco dining.

“We wanted a creative way to let Paso’s fans know that we are open, and also engage those who are can’t travel yet and let them know we’re thinking about them,” says Travel Paso’s Executive Director, Stacie Jacob. “We encourage folks to send them to their friends and family. After all, who doesn’t love sending and receiving a postcard.”

Designed in an old-school style, the postcards feature landscapes from the Super Bloom on Paso’s Shell Creek Road, rolling hills dotted with ancient oaks, the Field of Light at Sensorio and the iconic Downtown Acorn Building.

While supplies last, California residents can simply sign up and a 4-pack of “Postcards from Paso Robles” will arrive at their home.

Share this post!

email

Related