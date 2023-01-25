Trinity Lutheran School annual fundraiser returns April 1

‘Swing Under the Wings’ event to be held at Estrella Warbird Museum

– Trinity Lutheran School will be hosting its annual Gala and Dinner Auction on Saturday, April 1 at the historic Estrella Warbird Museum in Paso Robles from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The theme of the event this year is “Swing Under the Wings.”

The evening will include dinner, live music, local wine and beer, and a silent and live auction. This is the school’s largest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds from the gala benefit the school, from athletics to enrichment activities to new playground equipment.

Trinity Lutheran School was established in 1962 and has been, “preparing students from many religious denominations to succeed by promoting excellence in every area of scholastic achievement,” according to the school.

Attendees can purchase early-bird tickets online at auctria.events/swingunderthewings2023 for $100 each or a ten-top table for $1250. Prices increase after Feb. 14 to $150 each or $1750 for a table. Email Trinity Lutheran School Boosters with any questions or inquiries about sponsorships at trinitylutheranboosters@gmail.com.

