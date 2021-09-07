Trio Dinica performs at Amstrdm in Paso Robles

The trio plays mesmerizing Romani music from Romania, Hungary and Eastern Europe

–Trio Dinica featuring Luanne Homzy performed two shows Saturday night at Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge in Paso Robles. The trio plays mesmerizing Romani music from Romania, Hungary and Eastern Europe.

Violinist Luanne Homzy is a highly sought-after recording studio artist in Los Angeles. Originally from Quebec, Homzy has recorded with a Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

Luanne’s husband, Tommy Davy, plays guitar. Bass player Felix Kochendorfer is from Germany, but works as a sound engineer in Los Angeles. Felix began playing Gypsy jazz in Europe before moving to Southern California.

Trio Dinica played two shows Saturday night to packed houses at Amstrdm. They may return soon. This week, Rich Severson Guitar Trio plays Tuesday evening. Emily Franklin Clark performs Thursday night. The Jim Barnett Trio returns Friday evening.

For the complete line-up of performers at the Amstrdm Piano Lounge in September, visit their website: Amstrdmpaso.com.

