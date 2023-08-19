Trio from Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble to perform at the library

Free concert slated for Sept. 13 from 6-7 p.m.

– The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to a free concert by members of the Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 6-7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

The ensemble performs music popular in a wide range of Arabic-speaking societies, performing genres and forms including some of the oldest continuously performed art music traditions in the world. The group utilizes both traditional instruments such as the oud and table and Euro-American instruments such as violoncello and accordion.

The library will be hosting a trio from this larger ensemble. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. This activity is designed for ages 16+.

