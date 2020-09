Triple-degree temperatures in the forecast again for North County

–Triple-digit temperatures are on their way to Paso Robles again this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday through Thursday, expect temperatures in the low 100s, cooling off slightly to the low-to-mid 90s by the end of the week. Clear skies are expected throughout the week.

To view a full, 10-day forecast, click here.

