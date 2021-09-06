Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Triple digit temperatures expected again this week in North County 

Posted: 6:15 am, September 6, 2021 by News Staff

Heat wave could bring temperatures as high as 107 to Paso Robles this weekMonday’s forecasted high is 104

–The possibility of triple digits is in the forecast this week for Monday and Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to cool again into the upper 80s by Sunday and into next week.

Click here to read a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting “monsoonal moisture” over the region starting Thursday. This moisture, coupled with instability, will lead to thunderstorm activity over the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi mountains, he reports.

 

Comments

