Triple digit temperatures expected again this week in North County

Monday’s forecasted high is 104

–The possibility of triple digits is in the forecast this week for Monday and Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to cool again into the upper 80s by Sunday and into next week.

Click here to read a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting “monsoonal moisture” over the region starting Thursday. This moisture, coupled with instability, will lead to thunderstorm activity over the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi mountains, he reports.

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Sept. 5: Chance of rain and thunderstorms https://t.co/rOMzx0YPpU — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) September 5, 2021

