Triple-digit temperatures expected to start off the week 

August 16, 2021

Triple-digit temperatures expected to start off the weekHigh temperatures should drop nearly 20-degrees by Tuesday

–North County should expect a daytime high of 101-degrees for Monday, but then a significant cooldown starting Tuesday and carrying through the rest of the week.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, SLO County should expect hot temperatures inland and warm temperatures at the beaches. Hurricane Linda will continue to move westward and create a 2- to 4-foot southerly swell (with a 14- to 17-second period) Thursday through Saturday, according to Lindsey. 

