Triple-digit temperatures expected to start off the week

High temperatures should drop nearly 20-degrees by Tuesday

–North County should expect a daytime high of 101-degrees for Monday, but then a significant cooldown starting Tuesday and carrying through the rest of the week.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, SLO County should expect hot temperatures inland and warm temperatures at the beaches. Hurricane Linda will continue to move westward and create a 2- to 4-foot southerly swell (with a 14- to 17-second period) Thursday through Saturday, according to Lindsey.

Usually, tropical cyclones track too far to the southeast to produce any significant swell along the Central Coast. However, Hurricane Linda will continue to move westward and create a 2- to 4-foot southerly swell (with a 14- to 17-second period) Thursday through Saturday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GbE4F21VVL — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) August 15, 2021

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related