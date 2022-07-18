Triple digit temperatures in the forecast again this week

High of 93 expected today

– Paso Robles should see daily high temperatures in the triple digits by Thursday this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s expected high is 93 degrees, Tuesday’s is 98, and Wednesday’s expected high temperature is 99 degrees. Temperatures should then climb into triple digits with an expected high of 103 on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to cool off again into the lower 90s and upper 80s at the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s this week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

Advertisement

Related