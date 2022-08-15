Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week

High of 100 is expected today

– Paso Robles should see daily high temperatures in the triple digits multiple days this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday and Tuesday’s expected high is 100 degrees, and Wednesday’s is 97 degrees. Thursday’s expected high is 98, and then temperatures should then climb into triple digits again with 100 degrees expected on Friday.

A cooldown could be on its way by the weekend, with high temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

