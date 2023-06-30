Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles

Saturday’s forecasted high is 106

– Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for Paso Robles today and tomorrow, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Friday’s forecast is 103, and Saturday’s high temperature could climb as high as 106. Sunday’s high is 99, and Monday’s high is 92, followed by a cooldown into the 80s for much of next week.

Overnight lows should be in the 60s, lowering to the 50s with the cooling trend next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.