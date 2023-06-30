Paso Robles News|Friday, June 30, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:22 am, June 30, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt

sunshine paso robles

Saturday’s forecasted high is 106

– Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for Paso Robles today and tomorrow, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Friday’s forecast is 103, and Saturday’s high temperature could climb as high as 106. Sunday’s high is 99, and Monday’s high is 92, followed by a cooldown into the 80s for much of next week.

Overnight lows should be in the 60s, lowering to the 50s with the cooling trend next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

forecast paso robles

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories