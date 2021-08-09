Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:47 am, August 9, 2021 by News Staff

Temperatures as high as 105 expected by the end of the week

–Paso Robles and North San Luis Obispo County are expected to see triple-digit temperatures this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is forecasted to be 90-degrees, climbing up to 94-degrees on Tuesday, with the possibility of temperatures as high as 105 by the weekend.

Smoke from the wildfires in Northern California will continue to stream southward over Central California and impact air quality on the Central Coast this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

To see a full 10-day weather forecast from the weather underground click here.

 

 

Comments

