Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Temperatures as high as 105 expected by the end of the week

–Paso Robles and North San Luis Obispo County are expected to see triple-digit temperatures this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is forecasted to be 90-degrees, climbing up to 94-degrees on Tuesday, with the possibility of temperatures as high as 105 by the weekend.

Smoke from the wildfires in Northern California will continue to stream southward over Central California and impact air quality on the Central Coast this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 8: Smoky skies and warm days https://t.co/sRnFur45Ai — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) August 8, 2021

To see a full 10-day weather forecast from the weather underground click here.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related