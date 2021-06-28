Triple-digit temperatures to start off the week in Paso Robles

Daytime highs forecasted to drop significantly by Wednesday

–Hot temperatures are expected to start off the week in Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground and PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

Weather Underground is predicting a high on Monday of 106-degrees and 102-degrees on Tuesday, but by Wednesday the high temperatures should drop significantly into the upper 80s.

Click here for a 10-day weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Closer to the ocean, night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist will develop during the night and morning, according to Lindsey’s weekly forecast. The coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) are expected to reach the mid-80s. A few of the weather models are indicating a chance of rain showers or thunderstorms by Thursday, according to Lindsey.

SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 27: Hot, sunny and a chance for rain https://t.co/hMwQ0KbJ73 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) June 27, 2021

Excessive heat warning remains in effect

An excessive heat warning remains in effect from the National Weather Service until 9 p.m. this evening. They are warning of high temperatures in some areas today that could exceed 115-degrees. The NWS warns that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. They advise the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Advertisement