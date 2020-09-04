Triple digit weather and poor air quality in the forecast



–North County can expect triple-digit weather over the weekend and into next week, according to Weather Underground. Friday’s expected high is 103-degrees, and by Saturday, temperatures could climb to 108, and on Sunday the expected high is a staggering 113-degrees. Click here to view a full forecast.

Air quality conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend as well, with the SLO County Air Pollution Control District predicting an “unhealthy” level of airborne particulates on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The air quality in SLO County is being impacted by wildfire smoke. Air District officials recommend that if you smell smoke or see ash, take precautions, and use common sense to reduce your exposure to smoke, such as:

Head indoors and remain indoors, if possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

These precautions are especially important for children, older adults, and people with existing respiratory illness and heart conditions, as they are particularly vulnerable to the health effects of poor air quality. Families with small children should be aware that even if adults in the household have no symptoms, children may experience symptoms due to their smaller body mass and developing lungs. If smoke increases, healthy people could be affected as well. If you experience a cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, exhaustion, light-headedness or chest pain, stop any outdoor activity immediately and seek medical attention. More information can be found at slocleanair.org/air-quality/wildfire.

Share this post!

email

Related