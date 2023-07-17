Paso Robles News|Monday, July 17, 2023
Triple digits in the forecast again this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:03 am, July 17, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt

hot weather

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 92

– The forecast for Paso Robles predicts another week of hot temperatures, with triple-digit highs returning by Thursday.

The week will kick off with temperatures in the low 90s, reaching a high of 92 on Monday. Tuesday will see a slight increase with a high of 94, followed by a high of 96 on Wednesday.

Triple digits are expected to return on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to a forecasted high of 103. Friday will be even hotter, with a forecasted high of 105, while Saturday is expected to reach 103 degrees.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Paso Robles set a new high-temperature record on Saturday, hitting 112 degrees and breaking the previous record for July 15 of 108 in 2010, according to a report by the Tribune.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of North County. Click here for details.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

 

