Triple-digit temperatures are expected in Paso Robles by Friday

Monday’s expected high is 92

– Increasingly warm weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

Monday should see a high temperature of 92-degrees in Paso Robles, Tuesday’s expected high is 96 and Wednesday’s expected high is 97-degrees. Thursday should see a daytime high of around 98, and by Friday, temperatures are expected to warm up into the triple digits and stay there through the weekend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

