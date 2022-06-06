Paso Robles News|Monday, June 6, 2022
Triple-digit temperatures are expected in Paso Robles by Friday 

Posted: 6:41 am, June 6, 2022 by News Staff

sunshine paso roblesMonday’s expected high is 92

– Increasingly warm weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

Monday should see a high temperature of 92-degrees in Paso Robles, Tuesday’s expected high is 96 and Wednesday’s expected high is 97-degrees. Thursday should see a daytime high of around 98, and by Friday, temperatures are expected to warm up into the triple digits and stay there through the weekend.

forecast paso robles

