Triple digits in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Monday’s forecasted high is 94

– Triple-digit temperatures are anticipated in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Monday will see a high of 94 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a high on Tuesday of 95 degrees. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly to 96 degrees. By Thursday, Paso Robles should hit triple digits, with an expected daytime high of 102 degrees.

As the week progresses, temperatures could potentially climb even higher, reaching as high as 105 degrees on both Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the forecast indicates a high temperature of 100 degrees, while Monday’s high is projected to be 97 degrees.

Overnight, the region can expect low to mid-50-degree temperatures, which will gradually increase to the 60s as the week advances.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.