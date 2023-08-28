Triple-digit temperatures start off this week’s weather forecast

Heat advisory in effect

– A heat advisory is in effect for Paso Robles today and tomorrow with daytime highs expected to be over 100 degrees. Monday’s high temperature is forecasted to be 102 degrees. Tuesday’s expected high is 100 and Wednesday’s is 99. A cooling trend is expected mid-week, with Thursday’s high of 86 and Friday’s of 79. Overnight lows are expected to remain stable in the mid-50s.

The heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warns that hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related illness for sensitive populations, including young children, the elderly, and those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

Citizens are reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room when possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who work outdoors should take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.