Truck crashes into Paso Robles gas station Saturday evening 

Posted: 7:55 am, May 11, 2020 by News Staff

Photo by Anthony Reed.

–No injuries were reported Saturday evening after a truck collided with another truck that was filling up with gas at a Paso Robles gas station.

Paso Robles Police posted the following to their Facebook page: 

Did you notice that nasty accident yesterday evening?

Red truck: Ahhh, just sitting here filling up with gas, minding my own business… Such a nice day out.
Black truck: Leeeerrrooooyyyyy Jeeeennnnnnkkkkkins!!!!

The deets: Driver of the black truck was traveling northbound on Spring Street and attempted to use the two-way left turn lane to pass a vehicle (not cool). The vehicle he attempted to overtake sped up. The driver of the truck then saw the two-way left turn lane was occupied. Black truck then swerved into oncoming traffic and attempted a left turn to westbound 7th Street. Due to speed, the truck careened into the gas station, smashing into a parked truck, sheering off a gas pump. Drugs/alcohol not a factor. Luckily, nobody was injured.

 

 

