Truffle hunt experience opens for winter harvest season

Guests can uncover this rare delicacy guided by specially trained truffle dogs

– Caelesta Winery, Vineyard, and Truffière, situated in the Templeton Gap AVA, has announced the launch of its truffle hunt experience schedule for the upcoming black winter truffle harvest season. In recent years, the business’ truffles have been featured on the menus at esteemed restaurants such as Six Test Kitchen in Paso Robles and Bell’s in Los Alamos, both of which have Michelin stars. Starting Dec. 16, Caelesta will be hosting both truffle hunts and food pairing experiences with help of The Truffle Dog Co. and partnerships with local chefs.

Caelesta expanded its offerings to include an immersive truffle hunting experience in 2021, allowing guests to uncover the mysteries of this rare and sought-after delicacy for two to three months each year guided by specially trained truffle dogs.

In addition to the truffle hunt, guests can savor Caelesta’s wines on their own or paired with lunch or dinner prepared by some of the area’s top chefs including Oak and Vine, Somm’s Kitchen.

The truffle hunt experiences at Caelesta are a limited-time offering during the Black Winter Truffle harvest season (mid-December through mid-February). Tickets are required. Customers have the option to either buy a ticket for a hunt and wine tasting or a hunt and wine/truffle food pairing experience. Guests can visit https://www.caelesta.com/events for more details and to secure a spot for these exclusive events.

