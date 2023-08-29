Truffle industry to converge in Paso Robles for annual meeting

Event to be held at Allegretto Vineyard Resort Oct. 8-10

– The North American Truffle Growers Association (NATGA) has announced that the organization will hold its 2023 congress in Paso Robles, on Oct. 8 – 10 at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. The themed “Wrangling Truffles” event will bring together nearly 100 of the nation’s leading truffle growers and industry members from the East and West Coasts of the U.S. and Canada.

“Luxury truffles are a complementary agriculture product to the wine industry, which made Paso Robles an excellent choice for this year’s congress,” said Karen Passafaro, president of the North American Truffle Growers Association. “The congress will not only focus on truffle education and research but also encourage our members to explore the Paso Robles area, California’s fastest growing wine region.”

The keynote speaker for the 2023 NATGA Congress, Director of the Micologia Forestal & Aplicada in Spain Marcos Morcillo, will be available throughout the conference to share his experiences in the research and development of the Truffle Industry in Spain. The congress will include break-out sessions for new and existing growers, poster sessions, and updates on research and data collection.

Other topics and tastings include a truffle orchard tour with wine and truffle pairings at Caelesta Vineyard & Truffière, and a look at olive oils and truffle oils at The Groves on 41 in partnership with FARMstead ED and Kiler Ridge Olive Farm. The event will close on Tuesday, October 10 with a Grand Finale Truffle Dinner at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort featuring North American-grown truffles and local Central Coast wines. Dinner-only tickets are still available here.

Agriculturists, truffle enthusiasts, and those interested in learning more about this emerging industry are encouraged to attend the congress. All-inclusive and a-la-carte tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information on the North American Truffle Growers Association, visit www.trufflegrowers.com.

