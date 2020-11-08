Trump supporters plan ‘MAGA Drag The Interstate’ event today



–Local supporters of President Donald Trump are planning a “MAGA Drag The Interstate” on the Central Coast on Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.

Several local Facebook groups promoted the event, saying, “Patriots look! This weekend! Find your nearest #StopTheSteal “Pop-Up” MAGA Drag, Central Coast, CA, and join in this Sunday, Nov. 8th! Invite your patriotic friends and family!”

Local meeting locations include the JCPenney parking lot, 120 Niblick Road, Paso Robles; the north end of Main Street in Templeton; and Spring Hill Suites parking lot in Atascadero.

The rally is part of a nationwide movement to support President Trump. Last weekend a similar rally was held throughout the Central Coast on Oct. 31. See video below. The rallies are groups of cars and trucks carrying American flags and Trump 2020 flags honking their horns.

President Trump has not conceded the Nov. 3 presidential election, though the Associated Press and other national news organizations that track the Electoral College have called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The San Luis Obispo County Tribune reached out to several ocal elected officials, candidates, and members of the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County for comment about the rally. Most said they were unaware of the rally. See the story here.

Video submitted by Paso Robles Daily News reader:

