‘Try It Tuesdays’ gets a new look this Summer

Craft kits now available for popular program

–Children’s library program “Try It! Tuesdays” will be revamped for the summer with “Grab & Go” kits. Stop by the Paso Robles Library to pick up a kit containing everything needed to participate, then tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to try it with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Grab & Go kits will be available a week before the program while supplies last.

Starting Wednesday, June 9, pick up a Marble Maze Kit then join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, June 15 at 4 p.m. on Facebook to learn how to engineer a marble maze using everything in your kit, plus a baking sheet from the kitchen.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 summer reading program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related