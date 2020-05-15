Tune into the library’s new ‘Book Byte’ program Thursdays



–Each Thursday, the Paso Robles Library’s Miss Carrie delivers a helping of Book Bytes – tasty treats that will inspire you to check out a new children’s book!

Tune in to Facebook to see what Miss Carrie recommends, then head over to the Paso Robles City Library website to join Miss Carrie for a virtual Mother Goose on the Loose program.

Book Byte enhances other online weekly Library Staff recommendations posted to the Library’s Facebook page. On Mondays, join Youth Services Librarian Miss Melissa for her recommendations of family-friendly films. On Tuesdays, Staff member and bibliophile Catherine shares some of her favorite online books. On Fridays, staff member and film buff Joe recommends binge-worthy films for the age 18+ crowd.

All books and films are available for free downloading from the library’s digital collection.

Paso Robles Library cardholders are encouraged to visit the library’s eLibrary and make use of all the digital resources. For those without a current library account wishing to access digital resources, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System.

Library staff is on hand to answer inquiries Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com.

