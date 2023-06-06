Twelve Cambria students awarded scholarships

Liam Alexander Taylor Scholarship honors late surfer, lifeguard

– Last Thursday, representatives from Cambria Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 4635, and the Public Safety Development Group joined members of the Taylor-Triggs family in delivering scholarships to several of the twelve Cambria students who received the Liam Alexander Taylor Scholarship for 2023.

Liam Alexander Taylor lived gently on the planet. Alex, nicknamed “Skinny” and “Red,” was a top surfer and skateboarder on California’s Central Coast. He made a difference every day of his life through service and compassion to nature and his community. His daily acts of kindness impacted hearts in massive ways. He was proud to work as a San Luis Obispo County lifeguard, positioned at Cayucos Beach, a Junior Lifeguards Program instructor and mentor, and a member of Cambria Fire Department’s North Coast Ocean Rescue Team.

Liam died surfing a wave at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, at sunset on August 18, 2017. This scholarship fund was set up to continue and memorialize his acts of service and indefatigable kindness. It is designed for those students who live with that kindness and compassion and who desire to pursue a service-oriented career.

Find out more about the LAT Scholarship and/or make a tax-deductible donation here: www.publicsafetydg.org/charitable-services/liam-alexander-taylor-scholarship

