Twenty-one miles of Highway 1 reopened after winter repairs

Southern closure of Highway 1 moved north from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County, to just south of Limekiln State Park in Monterey County

– Twenty-one miles of Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast reopened at 3 p.m. on Friday, as the southern closure of Highway 1 moved north from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County, to just south of Limekiln State Park in Monterey County, according to a press release by Cal Trans District 5.

Travelers arriving at the new southern closure will be directed to a flagged turnaround area placed just before the entrance to Limekiln State Park. There is no parking at the turnaround area and entry into Limekiln State Park is prohibited and the park is closed.

This reopening was made possible after crews repaired a major washout of the road at Gilbert’s Slide just north of Gorda at Post Mile 10.6. Crews also made significant repairs to distressed conditions at Radio Point at PM 4.9, at PM 0.8, and at the county line at PM 0.1.

Travelers on Highway 1 will continue to encounter signalized traffic control at PM 0.8 as crews complete drainage and guardrail work. Travelers may also encounter intermittent traffic control as repairs continue at various other locations.

S. Chaves Construction crews have not only led the repairs of Highway 1 at the above locations but at dozens of other areas of concern between Ragged Point and Limekiln.

Crews also continue to work at Paul’s Slide at PM 21.7. The current estimate for reopening the highway at Paul’s Slide is still several months. The massive undertaking to remove an estimated 500,000 cubic yards of material and to sculpt and stabilize the slope is being met by crews working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week. A more refined estimate for a reopening date at Paul’s Slide will be made in early July.

Repairs to a major washout of the road also continue at the Dani Creek Slide at PM 22.6, with work now estimated to be completed by mid-July.

Papich Construction and its crews have been taking the lead on repairs at Dani Creek, Paul’s Slide, and several other locations on the coast this winter.

Travelers in the Monterey/Carmel area will continue to be able to drive south for 50 miles to enjoy the splendor of the coast and will then encounter their turnaround at Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27.

Travelers in Morro Bay will now have over 65 miles of coast to enjoy to the north as Highway 1 passes through Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, Ragged Point, Gorda, and points beyond, before arriving at the turnaround south of Limekiln.

With the movement of the southern closure today, only five miles of Highway 1 remain closed from Big Creek Vista Point to just south of Limekiln State Park. All coastal businesses remain open.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

