Twilight star Taylor Lautner spotted in Paso Robles

Taylor Lautner, the 27-year-old actor who rose to fame playing heart-throb Jacob Black in the Twilight movie series, was spotted this weekend in Paso Robles.

On Sunday night, he was having drinks at the 1122 Speakeasy behind Pappy McGregors. On Saturday, he posted a photo of him to Instagram in a Taco Bell hot sauce onesie.

View this post on Instagram Takin in the view 🔥🍇 A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jan 4, 2020 at 10:50am PST



“Takin in the view 🔥🍇,” he captioned the snap.

It features Lautner’s back as he looks out over a Paso Robles vineyard. The second Instagram clip gives a closer look at the back of the onesie, which reads, “I’m spicy, deal with it.” He then turns around to show that his face is also covered.

A few days earlier, while ringing in the new year, Lautner posted to his Twitter account:

Remember one thing: you don’t need anyone to find your happiness, a lover, a family member, an idol, anyone. You are whole. — Taylor Lautner (@TayDanLautner__) January 2, 2020

Early in 2019, Lautner posted to Instagram from Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles:

