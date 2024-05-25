Local hospital adds new visitor management system

Raptor system designed to enhance hospital security

– Twin Cities has successfully implemented the Raptor visitor registration system to enhance hospital security. The system uses government-issued photo IDs of visitors and can quickly alert safety personnel to certain potential threats. In turn, security staff and, if necessary, law enforcement personnel can take appropriate steps to keep patients, staff, and volunteers safe. The visitor badges include a photo, the name of the visitor, and the visitors’ destination – which allows for tracking which visitors are in the building.

“I think the benefit we see on a day-to-day basis is that it makes it easier for our teams to identify visitors and assist them in seeing their loved ones or directing them to where they may need to go,” said Interim CEO of Adventist Health Twin Cities and Adventist Health Sierra Vista Eleze Armstrong, “From a safety point of view, it provides important real-time background checks and, more than a security tool, it helps identify who is in the building in case of an emergency.”

The new badges enable staff to quickly see if the visitors are in the appropriate unit or visitor areas. The system, which was previously put in place at Adventist Health Sierra Vista, does not affect staff, volunteers, or long-term contractors, according to Adventist Health.

