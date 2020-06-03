Twin Cities Community Hospital appoints new medical chief of staff

–Twin Cities Community Hospital recently announced the appointment of Dr. Aiga Charles as Medical Chief of Staff.

Dr. Charles completed her undergraduate education at Vassar College and attended medical school at Ross University School of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland PA. She is certified by California State Medical Board.

A California native, Charles knew she wanted to return. When a recruiter contacted her about a position at Twin Cities, she said, “I jumped at the opportunity to interview.” That first visit to the area was nearly seven years ago. “I instantly fell in love,” said Charles.

Dr. Charles is a board-certified OB-GYN who is passionate about women’s health. Soon after moving here, her father, a pediatrician, decided to move to the Central Coast. “There have been multiple occasions when he sees a new baby in his office and discovers I delivered the baby! These interactions invoke a sense of pride and accomplishment which is priceless.”

Charles said she grew up with parents who both had full-time jobs. “They both inspired me in different ways – because of my mother, I insist my family eats a well-balanced meal and, because of my father, I ultimately decided to pursue a career in medicine.”

As Medical Chief of Staff, Charles said that preserving the safety of the medical staff, employees and the community is a priority during this COVID-19 crisis. “Achieving that, while balancing the needs of the administration and the medical staff has posed as the greatest challenge.”

“Every day I look forward to facing new challenges at work. If I serve my patients and community well, then I feel I am making a difference for the better.”

Twin Cities Community Hospital, located at 1100 Las Tablas Rd., Templeton CA, is part of the Tenet Health Central Coast integrated healthcare system. Twin Cities Community Hospital, a 122-bed acute care hospital with a medical staff of more than 200 physicians and 400 caregivers and support staff. The hospital specializes in emergency care, obstetrics, orthopedics and a broad array of medical, surgical and outpatient services.

