Twin Cities Community Hospital seeking volunteers 

Posted: 8:20 am, December 23, 2021 by News Staff

Volunteers at Twin Cities are a vital part of the hospital

– Are you looking to make a difference in people’s lives? Twin Cities Community Hospital is looking for volunteers. Volunteering at Twin Cities Community Hospital can be a great way to have a profound impact on people in your community. Volunteers at Twin Cities are a vital part of the hospital, providing a resource for patients, families, visitors and employees.

“Our volunteers provide thousands of hours of compassionate service every year to help enrich the experience of patients, their families and our hospital staff,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital. “We are so appreciative of their year-round commitment and dedication.”

“There is always room for more dedicated volunteers at Twin Cities Community Hospital,” said Dianna Curtis, Volunteer Services Membership. “Volunteering with us is a fantastic way to learn about health professions and to be part of something special.”

Volunteers serve in many areas of the hospital including:

  • Emergency department
  • Gift shop
  • Information desk
  • Obstetrics
  • Outpatient surgery
  • Special projects

 

To join the group of volunteers at Twin Cities Community Hospital, call (805) 441-2701. Applications are also available by clicking here.

To learn more about Twin Cities, visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

