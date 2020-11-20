Paso Robles News|Friday, November 20, 2020
Twin Cities earns American Heart Association stroke recognitions 

Posted: 2:03 pm, November 20, 2020 by News Staff

Twin Cities Community Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” / Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Twin Cities earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. The award also recognizes that, before discharge, Twin Cities patients receive education on managing their health, have a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

Additionally, Twin Cities received the Association’s Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.



