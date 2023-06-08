Twin Cities honored for commitment to quality maternity care

Hospital was the only in the county to receive 2023 Quality and Sustainability Award

– Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton was recently honored by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC) as the only hospital in San Luis Obispo County to achieve the 2023 Quality and Sustainability Award. This recognition is based on evaluations of the team’s commitment to quality improvement in maternity care.

The CMQCC Quality and Sustainability Awards recognize hospitals’ quality and sustainability efforts and specifically honored Twin Cities for meeting and maintaining the Healthy People 2020 and Healthy People 2030 target rates for NTSV (Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex) Cesarean section births among first-time pregnancies for three consecutive years from 2020 through 2022.

Each of the award recipients is part of CMQCC’s community of 217 member hospitals, accounting for 99% of births in California and CMQCC member hospitals have priority access to all evidence-based best-practice tools, education, and clinical guidance.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Twin Cities’ sister hospital, was also honored with a maternity services award recently. Sierra Vista was given the IBCLC (International Board Certified Lactation Consultants) Care award for having demonstrated that it has provided training for its nursing, medical, and other staff that care for breastfeeding families, and has implemented special projects that promote, protect, and support breastfeeding and the lactation consultant profession.

