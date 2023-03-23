Twin Cities Hospital hires nine candidates at hiring event

Positions still available

– Twin Cities Community Hospital hosted a successful hiring event on Tuesday, with nine candidates accepting job offers on the spot.

Despite the rainy weather, 22 people attended the event, which was designed to expedite the hiring process by pairing candidates with staff and recruitment personnel. The hospital is still making offers, and positions in nursing and allied health are available, with certain jobs offering sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000.

The hospital is currently seeking to fill openings in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Progressive Care Unit, Critical Care Nursing, and Labor and Delivery. Those who were unable to attend the hiring event can view and apply for available positions on the Tenet Health Central Coast website at https://jobs.tenethealth.com/tenet-health-central-coast.

