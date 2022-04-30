Twin Cities Hospital hosts nurse hiring event

Event coincided with Cuesta College’s graduation

– Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton celebrated Cuesta College’s graduating nurses this week with a hiring event and reception. The nurses graduate May 19 but, as part of their program, many have trained at Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals, which also includes Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, and could possibly start after graduation thanks to Tenet Health Central Coast’s New Graduate Residency program that begins in July.

“We had about 18 attend and it went very well. We have 13 openings that are approved to fill immediately and we conducted interviews with excellent candidates,” said Robert Cook, chief nursing officer at Twin Cities. “We know many of these nurses from their nurse training here at Twin Cities, and we are excited that they want to work here when there are many options out there. It speaks to the quality of culture here.”

Indeed, over half of the 43 nursing graduates from Cuesta College interviewed with Tenet Health Central Coast this week. Sierra Vista held a similar event earlier in the week that was attended by 23 graduate candidates that interviewed for 21 open positions.

At the reception and during interviews, the graduating nurses were able to meet with managers and were encouraged to ask questions about what they should expect from the program.

“This class is unique because they started their program during the Pandemic,” said Cook. “They know what it’s like to be on the front lines and we are grateful that they want to return.”

