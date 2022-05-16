Twin Cities Hospital placed on lockdown Saturday

Bryce Blue of Atascadero arrested for making terrorist threats

– On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a person who had made threats against Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

According to hospital staff, a man had called the hospital wanting a refill of a medication. When his request was declined, the man had reportedly threatened to come to the hospital and “shoot up the place.”

Deputies immediately responded to the hospital. The hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 11:02 a.m. While deputies secured the hospital, the suspect arrived on the scene. He was detained without incident. No weapon was located. The hospital lifted the lockdown approximately 10 minutes later at 11:12 a.m.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Bryce Blue of Atascadero. He was arrested for making terrorist threats and taken into custody and transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail.

