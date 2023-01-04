Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 5, 2023
Twin Cities Hospital welcomes first baby of the new year 

Posted: 12:56 pm, January 4, 2023 by News Staff
baby of the new year

Parents Reyna and Lorenzo. Courtesy photo.

Baby born premature but is doing well, according to hospital

Twin Cities Community Hospital welcomed Jesus Galvez Garcia as the first baby of 2023 born in North County.

Parents Reyna and Lorenzo welcomed Jesus Galvez Garcia at 9:04 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Baby Jesus was in a hurry to be born; he was born within 1.5 hours of arrival at the hospital and was born at 31 weeks. Because of his prematurity, the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center NICU team attended the delivery, and Jesus was transported to Sierra Vista for specialized care in the Level III NICU.

Jesus and mom are both doing well, according to the hospital.

 

Comments

