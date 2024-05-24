Twin Cities implements new advanced GI technology

Images help physicians detect, distinguish, and treat GI and intraoperative disorders

– Adventist Health Twin Cities Perioperative Services has become the first on the Central Coast to use the Olympus EVIS X1 system for advanced gastrointestinal (GI) procedures. The system, which includes a 4K visual upgrade, provides state-of-the-art, real-time images to help physicians detect, distinguish, and treat GI and intraoperative disorders.

The EVIS X1 system utilizes three advanced technologies to enhance visual tools for physicians. Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) technology uses short wavelengths of light to view surface patterns and blood vessels, aiding in the identification of upper and lower GI disorders. Red Dichromatic Imaging (RDI) technology uses longer wavelengths to penetrate deeper into human mucosal tissue. Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging (TXI) splits images, enhances texture and brightness, and merges them back together to define subtle tissue differences more clearly.

Olympus America representatives confirmed that Twin Cities is the first facility in the Central Coast area to implement this system, describing it as the most advanced endoscopic system they have produced.

