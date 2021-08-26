Twin Cities recognized with award from American heart, stroke associations

Award recognizes the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date guidelines

–Both Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, have received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines / Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for 2021. Additionally, Twin Cities has received the Target: Honor Roll recognition for 2021.

The Gold Plus award recognizes that Twin Cities and Sierra Vista have achieved the Plus Quality standard for two or more consecutive calendar years of 85-percent or higher adherence on all achievement measures applicable and 75-percent or higher adherence with additional select quality measures in stroke.

These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. The award also recognizes that, before discharge, Twin Cities’ and Sierra Vista’s patients receive education on managing their health, as well as other care transition interventions.

The Honor Roll for recognition is only given to facilities that achieve a “Door-to-Needle” time of less than 60 minutes for at least 75 percent of the stroke patients. The “Needle” in that phrase refers to the clot-dissolving medicine tPA (tissue Plasminogen Activator), which is the only treatment for acute ischemic stroke to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Ultimately, these honors recognize Twin Cities and Sierra Vista’s proven best practices and commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-driven guidelines that are based on the latest scientific evidence.

