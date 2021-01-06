Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Twin Cities Hospital welcomes first baby of 2021 

Posted: 7:40 am, January 6, 2021 by News Staff
–After two New Year’s babies were welcomed at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Twin Cities Community Hospital has introduced its first newborn of 2021.

Twin Cities welcomed a baby girl at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3. The baby girl was 7 lbs., 11 oz., and 19 inches. The parents asked to keep the names private.

The first baby of 2021 for the county was a boy born at 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and there was another New Year’s Day baby born there at 12:19 p.m.



