Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 25, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Twin Cities’ wound care clinic reaches 1000 patients served
  • Follow Us!

Twin Cities’ wound care clinic reaches 1000 patients served 

Posted: 6:16 am, November 25, 2020 by News Staff

–The Wound Care Clinic at Twin Cities Community Hospital recently had its 1,000th visit since opening in February.

Wound Care Clinic Coordinator Carrie Vucasovich said that on top of serving so many people in the community, the success of the clinic is impactful as well: about two-thirds of the patients thus far have had their wounds healed and the average “days to heal” is 34.

This is especially significant in that the Twin Cities’ Wound Care Clinic is the only hospital-based, licensed clinic in San Luis Obispo County. Therefore, doctors do not have to send their patients outside the area for wound care – which can lead to better outcomes. That’s because if it is too hard to get to a wound care clinic, the patient may not go at all, and end up returning to hospitals unnecessarily.

The clinic treats a wide variety of conditions that include non-healing wounds associated with diabetes, cancer-patient complications from radiation treatments, venostasis, trauma complications, and pressure sores.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.