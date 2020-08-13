Two arrested after incident at Paso Robles apartment complex, subsequent police pursuit

–On Wednesday night around 8:20 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department dispatchers received a call regarding shots heard at the Dry Creek Apartment complex. A second caller reported that a male bashed the windows of a vehicle with a baseball bat, before fleeing in a PT Cruiser. The PT Cruiser was spotted by a PRPD officer who initiated a felony traffic stop in the 100 Block of Santa Ynez.

A passenger, 29-year-old Ricardo Lopez, of Paso Robles, was reportedly detained and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. The driver, 24-year-old Austin Beausoleil, of Paso Robles, refused commands and continued to inch forward in his vehicle. At this time, another subject ran up on officers and tried to interfere. PRPD’s K9 Renzo kept him at bay. Then, Beausoleil’s mother exited the vehicle and “joined in the commotion, all the while Beausoleil continued to refuse orders,” according to Paso Robles police.

Seizing the moment, Beausolieil fled. Officers gave chase into the Rosemary neighborhood (no outlets). Beausoliel was trapped, and two marked units had to swerve out of the way to avoid collisions with the PT Cruiser. Beausoliel then collided head-on with the detective unit. The PT Cruiser was boxed in and Beausoliel was taken into custody.

Further investigation at the Dry Creek Apartment complex revealed a car’s windows had been smashed with a baseball bat, which generated the original call for service. Paso Robles police say they believe this incident stemmed from a fight Beausoliel was involved in the day prior.

Lopez was arrested and later released on a citation for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. Beausoleil was arrested and booked at the SLO County Jail for felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony vandalism.

