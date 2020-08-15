Two arrested at Central Coast motel for felony identity theft

–On Saturday at about 12:24 p.m., Morro Bay Police officers were dispatched to Motel 6, 298 Atascadero Road in Morro Bay, regarding a report of a male in a silver Mercedes observed in the parking lot with a rifle seen in his possession. Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle occupied by Steven Josef Bani and Danielle Raquel Quijada, of San Francisco. Banfi was discovered to be on probation and open to search as a condition of his probation. During a search of the silver Mercedes, officers located brass knuckles, a replica rifle, multiple credit cards with names not belonging to the suspects, numerous associated receipts, and associated stolen property and cash totaling $2,950.00 were discovered inside of the vehicle. Based on the stolen receipts recovered, $11,888.96 in losses are determined.

Both parties were arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for multiple felony identity theft and felony credit card related offenses. Both suspects were released within 24 hours because of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court updated Emergency Bail Schedule, presumption of zero dollars bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

