Two arrested for commercial burglary in Morro Bay 

Posted: 6:07 am, November 4, 2020 by News Staff
Commercial burglary reported in Morro Bay

Shane Matthew Willhite, and Samantha Christina Estes.

–On Oct. 18, the Morro Bay Police Department was called to a business on the Embarcadero regarding an overnight commercial burglary. During the initial investigation, it was determined that another business along the Embarcadero had a surveillance video of the possible suspects and a suspect vehicle. On Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the believed suspect vehicle in the area of Front Street and Beach Street.

Samantha Estes was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was on active county probation. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of jewelry and equipment stolen from two local businesses on the Embarcadero.

Further investigation resulted in the identification and arrest of Shane Willhite.

Property located inside the vehicle was recovered and returned to the business owners.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.



