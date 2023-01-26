Two arrested for drug-related offenses in Paso Robles

Police department conducted search of residence

– On Wednesday at around 2:40 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department executed a search warrant in the 900 Block of St Ann Drive. Officers recovered controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence to support an ongoing drug sales investigation.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Ashley Cook (Paso Robles) and 34-year-old Stephen Chargin (Paso Robles) for drug-related offenses. Both were booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

