Two arrested: Search finds billy club, burglary tools, stolen items

Male, female suspect, both from Barstow, arrested

– On June 8, at approximately 1:45 p.m., deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office South Station conducted a proactive traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle displaying two different license plates in the 600 block of Mesa View Drive in Arroyo Grande.

The deputy began an investigation into the varying license plates and reportedly learned the plates were not the correct plates for the vehicle. Further investigation by the deputy led to a search of the vehicle which resulted in the arrest of the male driver and female passenger for various charges.

The search reportedly revealed multiple stolen access cards, stolen checks, illegal narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, shaved car keys which are used for vehicle thefts, a lock pick set, and a billy club.

The male driver, 43-year-old Christopher Mongenel out of Barstow, was arrested and booked into custody in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession of a billy club, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. The female passenger, 39-year-old Anna Applegate out of Barstow, was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession/theft of identifying information of 10 or more persons.

