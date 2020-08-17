Two arrested on drugs charges after search of car, hotel room

–On Sunday night, an officer from the Paso Robles Police Department stopped Jared St. Clair of Lake Isabella and Tiffany Blair of Lake Isabella. St Clair reportedly tried to give his brother’s info to officers, but after about 20 minutes, the truth came out and officers found out that St. Clair was on Post Release Community Supervision following the state’s early prison releases, police say.

During a search of the car, officers located a pound of meth hidden in a door panel, as well as scales, paraphernalia, nearly $5,000 in cash, and stolen mail from North County. St. Clair and Blair were arrested. When officers went back to their hotel room in Atascadero they reportedly located more meth and paraphernalia.

The Paso Robles Police department posted about the incident on their Facebook page.

