Two authors team up for doubleheader book signing event  

Historian and veteran hosting book signing event at Estrella Warbirds Museum

– Acclaimed auto racing historian Dave Wolin and Air Force veteran/test pilot George Marrett will be signing copies of their books in the gift shop of the Estrella Warbirds Museum on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display are located at 4251 Dry Creek Rd. In Paso Robles.

Wolin, author of “Ascot,” “Riverside Volumes One and Two,” “IMSA RS,” and “Showroom Stock,” was a successful driver and race team owner prior to becoming an author.

George Marrett is a former Air Force officer, combat veteran, and test pilot. His books include “Howard Hughes – Aviator,” “Cheating Death,” “Contrails Over the Mojave,” and “Testing Death.”

The Estrella Warbirds Museum contains a wide variety of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia and an extensive aviation library and gift shop.

The Woodland Auto Display features over one hundred classic and exotic automobiles and race cars plus a West Coast Stock Car/ Motorsports Hall of Fame display and a substantial research library.

For more information about the museum go to warbirds.org.

